It Starts With Wine, a New Wine Enthusiast Television Series, Launches on Amazon Prime and Vimeo

Wine Enthusiast is pleased to announce the launch of It Starts With Wine, a new original cinematic series on Amazon Prime Video and Vimeo on Demand. The episodic series travels the globe and follows the world’s best winemakers, growers, producers and personalities, along with prominent chefs and celebrities. It Starts With Wine aims to offer viewers an inside look at the people, locations, cuisines and cultures that surround the wine lifestyle, through the lens of the people who create it.

The first episode features famed chef and restaurateur Francis Mallmann (whose acclaimed Los Fuegos was named one of Wine Enthusiast’s 100 Best Wine Restaurants in America in 2017), with renowned “flying winemaker” Alberto Antonini. The series premiere is set against the beautiful backdrop of Uruguay and one of the country’s premier wineries, Bodega Garzon.

View the trailer for episode one of It Starts With Wine, “Uruguay “

Executive producer and Wine Enthusiast Vice President of Publishing Jay Spaleta says, “Our inspiration for the show was our own Wine Enthusiast audience and their diverse tastes. They travel internationally to taste wine, seek out tables at the world’s best wine restaurants and entertain at home in their own cellars. Wine is a living, breathing passion for them.”

The first three episodes of the series are out now. Episode two features a look at vintner Laura Catena and Bodega Catena Zapata, who have pioneered European winemaking techniques in South America since 1902. The third episode takes viewers to California for a dive into biodynamic viticulture with Joseph Brinkley, vineyard director for Bonterra Organic Vineyards, and a look at chef Garret Sathre and his take on “elemental cooking.”

“Wine on screen often takes a backseat to food, or kills the excitement with the dead air of a filmed wine tasting,” says Spaleta. “Our goal is to inspire our audience—as well as new wine drinkers—to travel, drink and enjoy the amazing world wine has to offer.”

View the full trailer for It Starts With Wine below, or visit our series page on Amazon and Vimeo.